Share:

LOS ANGELES - Emilia Clarke wants to play James Bond. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star is a huge fan of the 007 franchise and she would relish the chance to be the first woman to portray spy once Daniel Craig hangs up his tuxedo and leaves the franchise. When asked if she would play Bond, Emilia said: ‘’Yeah! Of course! Hell to the yeah! James Bond is one of those franchises where it’s never not cool. You could literally make the naffest James Bond in the world and it would still be cool.’’Emilia, 33, can next be seen in festive film ‘Last Christmas’, which features the music of Wham!, alongside Henry Golding. The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star has surprisingly seen himself be tipped as a future 007 but he is rooting for Idris Elba to get the job. In a joint interview with Empire magazine, Henry said: ‘’I think there’s a tremendous amount of space for a new reinvention of Bond. I think it’s healthy to have those types of conversations. I’m rooting for Idris. I want to see him.’’ However, the 32-year-old actor admits he would take on the role - which has always been portrayed by a Caucasian man in keeping with the character created in Ian Fleming’s books - if it was offered to him.

Charlize Theron says acting is a gift

LOS ANGELES - The ‘Long Shot’ star was honoured at the 33rd Annual American Cinematheque Awards and she admitted she feels overwhelmed that she gets to work in the film industry as part of her longstanding career. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after being awarded the American Cinematheque Award, which is given to those who are making a significant contribution to the acting world, she said: ‘’The job is such a gift. The fact that I get to do this. Things like tonight really makes you reflect on the journey and how you got here and everything that you’ve experienced and fought for. ‘’The amount of hard work that you put into it, but also the generosity of so many lovely people, and I feel really overwhelmed. I feel deeply overwhelmed by all of it ... And I’m just trying not to mess my makeup up too soon. I want to at least look pretty for a little bit before I start ugly crying.’’ It’s been a fantastic week for the 44-year-old actress, who also picked up the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the Hollywood Film Awards.