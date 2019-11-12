Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Tuesday asked the opposition to withdraw its no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri .

The federal minister took to Twitter and stated that the opposition takes such steps every two months which increase political tension and starts bashing the institutions after failing. Fawad Chaudhry termed it as inappropriate attitude.

The opposition had on Friday tabled no-confidence motion against Qasim Suri under Rule 12 (removal of the speaker or the deputy speaker) of the Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution.

The motion was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and Muhammad Sajjad, day after deputy speaker passed 11 ordinances in haste that no time was given to assembly members for proper debate on them.

The resolution said that Qasim Suri violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business and lost the confidence of NA majority. The deputy speaker was accused of biased behavior.