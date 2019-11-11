Share:

Rawalpindi-The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the district here on Monday to cover more than 864,000 children below five years age.

In-charge anti-polio drive District Health Authority Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain informed that 2,787 polio teams including 2,333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 union council medical officers and 496 area in-charges were participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 270,000 children had so far been administered the polio vaccine on first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved by November 15.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile, a polio walk for public awareness was held at Industrial Home of Social Welfare and Women Development Department here on Monday. Divisional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Aslam Maitla, In-charge Industrial Home Mrs. Talat Shabbir and officers of Social Welfare department led the walk. Students of Industrial Home and social workers attended the walk and raised slogans for adopting preventive measures to eliminate the polio. Talking on the occasion, Aslam Maitla said that all institutions of Social Welfare Department were fully engaged to overcome polio and social welfare officers were playing their due role to motivate parents who had refused to administer polio drops to their kids and ensure polio vaccination to prevent their children from disability.