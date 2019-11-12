Share:

GUJRANWALA - Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab government had decided to take stringent and decisive measures to control price hike and hoarding of essential edible items especially atta, ghee and sugar.

The minister categorically stated that atta bag of 20kg would be sold at Rs808 and sugar at Rs70 a kg and any shopkeeper found selling these items higher than the fixed prices would be arrested by the price magistrates.

The provincial minister issued the directives while addressing divisional and district administrations through video link conference here on Monday.

The minister underscored that provision of relief to the common man is the top most priority of the government and it has been decided to deal profiteers with an iron hand. I this regard, the divisional as well as district administrations have been given a free hand to deal with hoarders and profiteers with sternly across the board. He said special arrangements are also being made to facilitate growers at 30 selected fruit and vegetable markets where the growers would sell their fruit and vegetables at cheaper rates. He said that free electricity, water, space and other facilities would be provided to them for this purpose. He further said that the provincial ministers and secretaries would also visit their assigned districts to check the availability of essential food items at fixed prices.

EID MILADUN NABI MARKED

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated in Gujranwala with religious zeal and fervour amid tight security arrangements. Dozens of processions and rallies were taken out from all parts of the city while main procession started from Sheranwala Bagh, which was led by Pir Muhammad Daud Rizvi and others religious scholars. The participants of the procession marched through traditional routs and ended at Milad-e-Mustafa Chowk, where Zohar prayer was offered.

People had decorated traditional routes of processions while the government and private sector offices, markets and streets were also illuminated with colourful lights and buntings. Meanwhile district administration and police have provided full security to the procession participants due to which no untoward incident occurred.