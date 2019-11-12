Share:

Islamabad - Government has Monday signed energy purchase agreement with 11 wind Power Projects for the purchase of around 558 MW of electricity.

In line with the vision of the Federal government power division has taken remarkable step by signing agreements with 11 Wind Power projects, said a spokesman of the Ministry of Energy (power division) here.

The Government of Pakistan has envisioned to increase the share of Renewable Energy to 20 percent in the overall energy generation mix, to replace furnace oil based generation and to attract foreign direct investment in the country, said the spokesman.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive CPPA-G on the behalf of the government with the representatives of the 11 Wind power projects. The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) had last week issued Letter of Support (LOS) to these 11 wind projects with the cumulative power generation capacity of around 558 MW.

NEPRA had issued Tariff for these projects and they are scheduled to achieve their Financial Close by 18th November 2019. The upfront tariff given by NEPRA to these project were around 4.37 cent per unit.

These projects are, 50 MW ACT2 Wind (Pvt) Ltd,50 MW Artistic Wind Power (Pvt) Ltd,50 MW Din Energy (Pvt) Ltd,50 MW Gul Ahmed Electric Ltd,50 MW Indus Wind Energy Ltd,50 MW Lakeside Energy (Pvt) Ltd,50 MW Liberty Wind Power 1 (Pvt) Ltd,50 MW Liberty Wind Power 2 (Pvt) Ltd 60 MW Metro Wind Power Ltd,50 MW NASDA Green Energy (Pvt) Ltd, 48.30 MW Transatlantic Energy Pvt Ltd.

Official sources told The Nation that the financial close of 11 wind projects in Sindh province is due on 18th November while the deadline for COD is January 2021.

The grid connectivity with the wind projects is likely to be established by December 2021.Due to delay in grid connectivity the companies involved in the wind projects had requested the government to extend in deadline for COD but the ministry of Energy advised that it is not in their domain and they should go to NEPRA for the purpose.

Later the government had asked for NEPRA input over the issuance of LOS to wind projects. As per the NEPRA response, if the companies met the deadline for the financial close then they don’t need fresh tariff and they can go ahead with the projects with the existing tariff even with delay COD, said the source. After NEPRA response the Letters of Support were issued to 11 wind projects.

Chief Executive Officer of CPPA-G was contacted about the details of the Energy Purchase Agreement but he didn’t reply.