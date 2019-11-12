Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz on Monday praised the law enforcement agency for making effective security arrangements on Eid Miladun Nabi and providing a successful traffic management plan in all districts of the province.

The IGP said that police officials deserve appreciation for their hard work, commitment and determination in maintaining security during Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations. He expressed these views in a wireless message to the CCPO, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs.

Acknowledging performance of the district police, traffic police, dolphin, Peru, Special Branch, Elite Police Force and control room staff, the IGP said that all force should perform their duties with the same zeal and boldness in order to maintain supremacy of law and protection of lives and properties of people. He told the force to improve coordination with the public. He said that police should use modern technology to improve performance.

Meanwhile, the Police Department on Monday promoted 129 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector. Policemen are being promoted on the basis of merit and seniority in line with the directions of Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz.

129 SIs promoted

Additional IG (Establishment) Ahmad Latif issued the notification for promotion of sub-inspectors on Monday. The promoted officials will work on probation for three years and then will be made permanent on the basis of their performance.

Among the promoted sub-inspectors, 58 are from Lahore, 20 from Rawalpindi, 10 from Bahawalpur, nine from Multan, eight from Gujranwala, seven from Faisalabad, five from Faisalabad, four from Sargodha, three from Sahiwal, three from PC Sahala and two from DG Khan.

Anti-Smog Steps

The Punjab Police is working to minimise the impact of smog. The Traffic Police, with the cooperation of transport and environment protection departments, has formed special teams, which launched a campaign from Oct 4 to Nov 3 control smog. During this campaign, strict action was taken against 29907 smoke-emitting vehicles and Rs10,428,900 fine was imposed on these vehicles. Besides, 3230 vehicles were impounded for being unfit. As per directions of Additional IG (Traffic Police) Farooq Mazhar, a especial awareness campaign was run to educate the public about smog. Moreover, traffic police officials are educating drivers and public at 848 bus and truck terminals and 137 public places about environmental pollution. Through this special campaign, students of 782 educational institutions have been given awareness about saving themselves from smog. In this regard, 167 seminars and walks on 221 places were organised.