Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 130,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 67,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1512.45 feet, which was 126.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,900 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.80 feet, which was 153.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 78,400, 55,300 and 8,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 8.052 million acre feet.