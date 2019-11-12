Share:

Work on the dualization of Ataturk Avenue (Embassy Road) was to be completed but due to obstructions and stoppage in traffic movement, could not be completed. The allied works on the road have been completed while wearing course on the road is to be carried out.

Directions were issued that work on the wearing course be carried out immediately so that road becomes functional.

In this connection, ICT Administration was directed to coordinate with the concerned formation to ensure and facilitate in mobility and deployment of construction machinery at the site, despite traffic diversion and other issues, so that work on wearing course could be completed within next two days.

In line with the directions, the contractor has been facilitated by the ICT administration and Islamabad Police for deployment of machinery at the site which was earlier moved back.

As the machinery has been re-deployed at the site, work on the wearing course would be started from Wednesday and would be completed within next two or three days depending upon weather conditions.