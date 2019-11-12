Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University and Airlift Technologies Limited signed Memorandum of Understanding

to provide better transport service for students and other regular visitors against modest fare rates.The Airlift, is a Pakistani app-based bus hailing startup, has agreed to provide a ride to and from agreed locations to the Karachi University and back to those locations. The KU students would pay only Rs50 per ride while the transportation company would provide free pick and drop service to registered students and parents from selected locations during the admission test and convocations.The Airlift has also committed to providing free of cost rides to the students as part of their promotional package and would add new destinations in their network if students ask them to expand their routes.The Airlift would enlist their travel-course along with designated time on their Apps to facilitate students and frequent visitors. The transport company has also decided to install live camera for the security and safety of students and provide tracking facilities to parents so that they would know how much time their children would take to reach the Karachi University or how long it would take to come back at home.The Airlift would also support student’s activities through sponsorship for different events/seminars and ceremonies in the University. The KU would provide special waiting areas for easy access by the registered commuters.The KU would also provide exclusive reserve space close to the waiting areas for the registered operators. This project was a Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali initiative which was finalized with the help of in charge Transport Unit, KU, Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali.The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director Partnerships, Airlift, Asad Qamar signed the MoU at the VC Secretariat.