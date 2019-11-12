Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday inaugurated an exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery, in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations. The exhibition, titled ‘Pargat’ has been organised by Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with the College of Art & Design, University of the Punjab, Lahore. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said according to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the followers of all religions had complete freedom in Pakistan. He said the minorities were totally free to celebrate their festivals in the country according to their religious beliefs. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad also expressed his views on the occasion saying that interfaith harmony was essential for promoting peace in society. He said the art exhibition was an honorary show on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji which was being commemorated throughout the world this year. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said on the occasion that the artworks were a reflection of the teachings and ideas of Baba Guru Nanak .