SHIKARPUR - A man shot his brother-in-law dead in an armed attack next to Jail Chowrangi over an ongoing old hostility between two families of Chandio community of Shikarpur,

in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station, here on Monday. Abdul Rasheed Lodhi, SHO of New Faujdari Police Station, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that deceased Muhammad

Nawaz Chandio, after meeting with his brother in district Jail Shikarpur, was crossing Jail Chowrangi

along with accomplice, when ambushed armed assailant opened indiscriminate firing on them, resultantly Muhammad Nawaz Chandio received three bullets and died on the spot while his accomplice Tameer Chandio

sustained grave bullet injuries. Following the information, area police rushed to the spot and arrested suspect killer named Asif Ali Chandio, the brother-in-law of deceased, and recovered weapon from his possession,

and shifted the body to District Headquarter Hospital Shikarpur for autopsy. The motive behind

the incident was said to be an old ongoing hostility between two families of Chandio community,

said SHO. However, the body of deceased handed over to his heirs after conducting necessary

medical legal formalitiesand police have started manhunt. A case