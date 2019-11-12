Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omer Ayub Khan Monday said minorities, living in the country, are safe and their legal rights are protected as opening of Kartarpur corridor is its living example. Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan has opened the corridor to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims and Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of Sikh community across the globe through this bold initiative. On the contrary, India is usurping the rights of minorities as it is perpetrating brutalities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir and the decision announced in ‘Babri Majid’ case is totally against rights of Muslim minority, he added. To a query, he said Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is working on Indian premier Modi’s agenda by holding protest demonstration against the elected incumbent government. He asked JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah to avoid media until his citizenship case to be finalised as it is sub judice.