ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has shot back the matter of allowing ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to leave country to the federal government.

After a marathon meeting on Monday, the anti-corruption watchdog told the government that it was against removing his name from ECL but the government can take decision on the matter by itself.

Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting at NAB headquarters which was attended by Director General Operations Zahir Shah, Prosecutor General Accountability and NAB Rawalpindi DG besides other senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and deliberated on the legal aspects of the matter of removing Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List for allowing him to travel abroad for treatment.

Well-place sources told The Nation that the bureau has submitted its reply to government and asked the government to take the final decision on its own. It however asked the government to make sure that Nawaz returns to the country to face corruption cases, in case it decides to allow him to go abroad.

Official sources said NAB has also suggested the government to complete all legal procedures before permitting the former premier to travel abroad for treatment.

Earlier, the federal government had allowed the NAB’s prisoner to travel abroad without consulting the bureau and he did not return on time to face the corruption cases against him.

Sources revealed that the application moved Shehbaz Sharif for removing the name of his elder brother’s name from the ECL did not carry Nawaz’s signature.