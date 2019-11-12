Share:

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Tuesday said there was no difference of opinion in the cabinet over the issue of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

While speaking to media, Shah said the law minister was going to preside over a meeting to discuss the issue of removing Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list.

“Nawaz Sharif is being allowed to go abroad on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Shah added that according to the doctors, Nawaz’s health was in critical condition and his treatment was not possible in Pakistan.

“Nawaz is not going out of the country on a permanent basis. He will return after recovering from illness,” Shah said, dispelling the notion that former prime minister was being given relief under a deal.

He added that all the ministers were in favour of allowing the PML-N supremo to go abroad for treatment.

Responding to a question, he said even Maryam Nawaz would be allowed to travel abroad if she was unwell.

Commenting on the ongoing Azadi March, Shah said, “We are giving Maulana Fazlur Rehman so many facilities that he will forget his demand for the prime minister's resignation.”

The minister, however, conceded that the JUI-F chief was not going to leave Islamabad anytime soon. “We have given him water, electricity and medical support,” he said, adding that Maulana Fazl had grown fond of Islamabad.

While he conceded that there was inflation in the country, he said the government was making efforts to provide relief to the people.

He blamed the Nawaz and Zardari era for the current inflation in Pakistan.

The minister said the issue could be tackled through good governance which could prevent people from making commission and illegal money.

He added good governance and providing justice to people were also Prime Minister Imran Khan's priorities.