ISLAMABAD-As the mercury dropped in the city, number of dengue patients in government-run hospitals of the federal capita l also decreased, The Nation learnt on Monday.

According to the fresh data released by Federal Government Services Polyclinic hospital, 12 confirm dengue patients are still admitted in the hospital.

Data said that 5,905 dengue patients were treated in hospital, out of which nine lost their life.

A statement issued by Polyclinic hospital spokesperson Dr. Shareef Astori said that this year the number of dengue patients in federal capital hospital were more than previous year.

“Dengue spread like epidemic this year,” he said.

He also said that despite of huge influx of dengue patients, the hospital provided every possible facility accommodating the patients.

He said that number of patients before last downpour in the city was above 40, however, now it reduced to 12 only.

Dengue larva is eliminated in extreme weather, however, moderate weather provides environment for flourishing of the dengue larva.

Dr. Sharif said that government needs to adopt vigilant policy for the next year to control the dengue epidemic.

Sharing the details of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences regarding dengue patients, Deputy Director Waseem Khawaja said that 24 dengue patients are still admitted in hospital, however, visible decrease has been observed in outdoor patient department of dengue.

Dr. Waseem said that no patient admitted in hospital is critical and soon number of patients will decrease more as the temperature falls.

He said that OPD of dengue patients has dropped to 200 from 500, which is notable. Dr. Waseem said that hospital treated around 7,000 dengue patients this year from federal city and far flung areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Mirza sharing dengue updates said that dengue outbreak in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been curtailed in the shortest possible time.

He said that more than 20,000 new cases and 30-40 deaths have been prevented through a sustained and coordinated outbreak response. Dengue Emergency Operation Centre and met daily 8:30am sharp throughout the outbreak.

The result is a great team effort with unprecedented response. Colleagues from Rawalpindi also regularly participated, he said.

Dr. Mirza said that dengue outbreak is now well under control in Islamabad, much before than predicted. Cases are 91 per cent down now relative to the peak of the outbreak, while there was 81 per cent drop in cases in Rawalpindi.

He also said that ministry has already initiated development of a comprehensive National Programme on Dengue Prevention and Control as part of a larger Integrated Vector Control Programme. Future dengue prevention and control would be very different, he said.