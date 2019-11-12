Share:

Islamabad - Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Mr Yao Jing called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here yesterday (Monday) and asked about his health.

They also exchanged views on different political matters and issues surrounding the cooperation between China and Pakistan. On this occasion, MNA Ch Salik Hussain was also present.

Talking with the dignitary, Ch Shujat said that Pak-China friendship “is infallible”. The Chinese ambassador appreciated his sentiments and said that Ch Shujaat Hussain considers China as his second home.