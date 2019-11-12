Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities on all the congregations in the Indian occupied Kashmir on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). According to the Foreign Office spokesman, all roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, other holy shrines and mosques in the IoK were sealed by the Indian forces. The move was done to stop any processions on the auspicious occasion, which was traditionally observed by Kashmiris with great fervour. “Imposition of restrictions on celebrations and other congregations on the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) represents utter disrespect for the sentiments of the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion,” he said in a statement. The spokesman urged the international community, UN, and other human rights organisations to take notice of the brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people which was a violation of international laws and conventions. He said for more than fourteen weeks, over 8 million Kashmiris were under the inhumane lockdown by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces.