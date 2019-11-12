Share:

LAHORE - PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has accused the government of playing with the life of political opponents.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that medical board had already declared that health of former President Asif Ali Zardari was critical that needed immediate attention.

Flanked by Hassan Murtaza, Ali Haider Gilani and Malik Usman, Kaira criticized foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his remarks that the government would give due consideration if the reports were submitted to the relevant authorities. He said that it was a big joke and the party would not submit application to any department. “Getting treatment for ailment is fundamental right of ex-President. We will not submit request to anyone”, he said.

“Nawaz Sharif’s health condition is also critical. He must be allowed to go abroad for treatment”, he said. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members were issuing contradictory statements.

“PM pledges not to give NRO to anyone. Ministers are saying that Nawaz will be going abroad under a deal”, he said while raising the question that who was offering the deal.

He condemned registration of FIR against MPA Ali Haider Gilani on the charges of misbehaving with the police.