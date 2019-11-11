Share:

NASA instrument to explore exoplanet clouds on European spacecraft

WASHINGTON (Xinhua): The U.S. space agency NASA is planning to attach an instrument to a European spacecraft that will explore the exoplanets’ clouds for the first time. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced Friday that the instrument called Contribution to ARIEL Spectroscopy of Exoplanets, or CASE, will add scientific capabilities to the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (ARIEL) mission. The ARIEL spacecraft, developed by the European Space Agency, is expected to launch in 2028, according to NASA. “The more information we have about exoplanets, the closer we get to understanding the origins of our solar system, and advancing our search for Earth-like planets elsewhere,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Scientists have found so far more than 4,000 confirmed exoplanets in the Milky Way. ARIEL will be able to see the chemical fingerprints of an exoplanet’s atmosphere in the light of its star. Those fingerprints will allow scientists to study the compositions, temperatures, and chemical processes in the atmospheres of the planets ARIEL observes. The CASE instrument, which is sensitive to light at near-infrared wavelengths and visible light, will specifically look at exoplanets’ clouds and hazes and also each planet’s albedo, the amount of light the planet reflects.

The spacecraft with CASE on board will focus on hot exoplanets in our galaxy, including gas giants like Jupiter, smaller gaseous planets called mini-Neptunes and rocky worlds bigger than our planet called super-Earths.

Although those planets are too hot to host life, they will tell a lot about how planets and planetary systems form and evolve.

Also, the techniques used by ARIEL and CASE will be useful when scientists use future telescopes to look toward smaller, colder, rockier worlds with conditions that more closely resemble Earth’s.

Alibaba sees strong sales as Singles’ Day closes in on record

CHINA (GN): Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping frenzy is set to break records in its 11th year. The world’s biggest online shopping event raked in more than $30bn (210bn yuan; £23bn) in sales by late afternoon in China, closing in on last year’s all-time-high of $30.8bn. A gala featuring pop star Taylor Swift launched the 24-hour shopping blitz. It marked Alibaba’s first Singles’ Day since the exit of its colourful founder, Jack Ma. He was replaced as executive chairman by Daniel Zhang earlier this year after stepping down to focus on philanthropy and education. The firm said sales reached $1bn in a little over one minute of trading on Singles’ Day.”Based upon that first hour... I would be really surprised to not see it come in above $32bn,” said Daniel Newman, technology analyst at Futurum Research. The shopping festival began in 2009 with participation from just 27 merchants as an event to raise awareness about the value of online shopping. More than 200,000 brands are participating in this year’s event. The number of delivery orders also exceeded one billion after 16 hours, exceeding total number of orders in 2018.

But sales growth for the full 24-hour event, however, is unlikely to match that of 2018. Analysts said growth was being held back by a slowing overall e-commerce industry in China.