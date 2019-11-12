Share:

LAHORE - The government has appointed Prof Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameeruddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital on a regular basis. Specializied Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued notification in this regard on Monday. Prof Al-fareed Zafar is a renowned gynecologist who has vast experience of working administrative slots. Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Science (PINS) Prof Khalid Mahmood has welcomed the decision, saying Prof Zafar would take the institution to new heights by promoting research activities. He hoped that all these three institutions would further grow under his supervision.