The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued commemorative coin worth Rs550 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

One side of the coin has the image of Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, while the other side of the coin is engraved with the words of ‘Islamic Republic of Pakistan’.

Earlier, the government also issued commemorative postage stamps to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. With the image of Gurdwara Janam Asthan and worth Rs8, the stamps can be used commonly.

Under the approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed had directed the Pakistan Post to issue stamps.

The Pakistan Post will establish a post office at Kartarpur complex to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. Another post office will also be opened in Nankana Sahib.

Moreover, these stamps will be provided in 192 member countries of Universal Postal Union.

As part of the celebration, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on Nov. 9, thereby allowing Indian pilgrims to travel across the border without visas between the Indian town of Dera Baba Nanak and the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, Guru Nanak’s final resting place, about 6km (4 miles) away in Pakistan.

Since then, the city of Nankana Sahib has been transformed as thousands of Sikhs and other devotees of Guru Nanak have descended upon it to celebrate his birth anniversary.

They have come from across Pakistan, the Middle East, Europe, the United States and Canada, but the majority has arrived from neighbouring India.