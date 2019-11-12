Share:

LAHORE - Fabulous five goals by Shah Shamyl Alam guided Charbagh to a thumping 7-3 triumph over Ittefaq in the Gobi’s Paints Polo Cup 2019 final played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Sunday. Beside Shah Shamyl, Ahmed Bilal converted remaining two goals from the winning side. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas contributed with a brace and Farasat Ali Chatha with a goal. In the well-contested final, both the sides played superb polo and were fighting for each and every point till the end of the third chukker, as Charbagh were enjoying 5-3 lead at that time. But in the fourth and last chukker, Charbagh showed their dominance and banged in a beautiful brace to win the match and title by 7-3.