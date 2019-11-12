Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani shooter Gulfam Joseph was the latest shooter to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir. “19-year-old Joseph has qualified for the air pistol event of the Olympics. This will be his very first international event. He has shown extraordinary talent by participating in national senior category only few months back,” National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Executive Vice President Javed Lodhi said here on Monday.

Previously, shooter Muhammad Khalil Akhtar qualified for the Olympics and will be representing Pakistan in the rapid-fire pistol event. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir also qualified after winning the Olympic quota for Pakistan in the rapid fire pistol category.