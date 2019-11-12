Share:

Lahore - PML (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the matter of allowing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment should not be politicized.

In a statement, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) advised that the decision in this regard must be taken on humanitarian grounds.

The matter should not be allowed to be a victim of official nitty-gritties and a humanistic view should be taken of the ailment of Nawaz, he emphasized.

The senior politician advised Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet to take a decision on the issue with open heart.

Shujaat also cautioned that if something unpleasant happened with PML-N Quaid, it will vitiate political atmosphere. So, any step which can take the situation to a point of no-return must be avoided, he added.

He also said that confusion on this matter and letting it entangled in official intricacies “will create disorder in the country, which will adversely impact economy and make people’s lives more difficult”.