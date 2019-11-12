Share:

MADRID - Spain looked set Monday to face political uncertainty for many more months after the country’s fourth elections in as many years further complicated an already messy political situation. No party has a clear mandate to govern, while the far right has become a major parliamentary player for the first time in decades after Sunday’s vote. Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists won the most seats — 120 — but fell far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern. Sánchez called the election after he failed to gain enough support to form a government in the previous election in April. In his victory speech Sunday, he promised again to “obtain a progressive government.”