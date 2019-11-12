Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that strengthening the country’s economy was government’s topmost priority.

While chairing a meeting of the government’s economic team here, he said the government was serious in providing incentives to the investors and the business community.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the country’s economic condition had improved and that the confidence of business community had been restored.

He said the government’s efforts were aimed at providing relief to the common man.

Talking about the development of minerals and mining sectors, the prime minister said the federal government would provide every possible assistance to provinces in order to increase their capacity in these sectors.

Imran said the government was going to set up a special cell at the Ministry of Food Security for integrated planning so that demand and supply of essential items could be gauged.

The meeting was briefed on the situation with respect to foreign investment in the country, subsidies for large industrial units, progress on the implementation of government’s decision on duty free export of machinery for hospitals, increasing cooperation between Centre and provinces in oil, gas and minerals sectors and steps taken to resurrect Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar apprised the meeting that twelve new blocks would be put for auction by 15th of next month for exploration and production.

The meeting was also informed of progress on Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline and establishment of PARCO Costal Refinery.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the availability of sugar in the country.

Adviser on Finance Hafeez Shaikh briefed the prime minister on improvement in economic indicators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that development of the construction sector is essential to accelerate economic growth of the country.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on the restoration and promotion of the construction sector here on Monday.

The meeting was briefed on the challenges being faced by the sector.

The prime minister said that the promotion of the construction sector was the government’s top priority.

He said that about 40 industries were associated with the sector that could grow with the development of this sector and would also create job opportunities for the youth.

PM Imran expressed the hope that development in the construction sector would help complete the most important project of building five million homes. The meeting discussed various suggestions regarding provision of loans for construction, uniform tax rates in provinces and enhancing public-private partnership in the sector.

The PM, on the occasion, constituted a committee to give practical suggestions to solve various problems being faced by the people associated with the sector, including provincial and federal level taxes on loans.

The committee, headed by the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Anwar Ali Haider, will consist of Federal Board of Revenue chairman, State Bank governor, Punjab finance minister and provincial chief secretaries.

The prime minister directed the committee to submit its recommendations to him on problems such as paying taxes, borrowing loans from banks and others within 24 hours.