Lahore - Most awaited sale of the year, DARAZ GYARA GYARA has finally began and TECNO have a lot of exciting offers going on,that users can availfrom November 10th- 15thof November.

On the event of biggest online sale DarazGyaraGyara, TECNO mobile is going to offer exclusive discount vouchers on their latest launched smartphones. TECNO users are much excited to avail the discounted voucher of Rs1000 on the purchase of Camon 12 Air and on Spark 4. Also there is a discounted voucher of Rs 500 on the purchase on Pop 2F.