Share:

BADIN - Three kids died on Monday when a fire broke out in village Mamoon Nohani near Tarai Town, 15km away from Badin. The deceased were identified as Pavon (1), Reshma (2), and Dharmi. The parents of victims were temporary migrated from village Hadi Gam Nangar Parkar Thar and were settled here in village Mamoon Nohani near Tarai Town for collection of grains (cutting of paddy crops). The incident cause was reported as fire flash from the domestic stove but yet not confirmed by official authorities. Assistant Commissioner reached the spot and monitored the fire defusing activities and issued the directives for immediate relief to the