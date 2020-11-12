Share:

HYDERABAD-The divisional administration finally realised the increasing dog biting incidents and decided to save the citizens from rabies by launching an effective anti-dog campaign in Hyderabad.

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, who presided over a meeting in this regard at his office on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over increasing numbers of stray dogs. He asked the officers concerned to make sincere efforts and carry out effective anti-dog campaign in Hyderabad. He also directed them to ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccines in sufficient quantities at all hospitals of Hyderabad with the objective to save the lives of victims.

DC reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign to be started on Nov 30

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed the arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign to be started from November 30 in the district.

According to the schedule, five days anti-polio campaign will be started from November 30 to December 4 during which around 328,737 children under five year age would be immunised in district Hyderabad.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the officials of district administration and the health department to put focus on those union councils where low performance had been witnessed in the previous campaign, so that 100 percent target could be achieved.

The DC emphasised the need for effective anti-polio measures and also directed polio teams to cover all refusal cases in the district.

The district focal person, Dr Aijaz briefed the meeting that health department had fixed target to immunise as many as 328,737 children below five years of age with anti-polio drops for which 1,130 mobile, 120 fixed and 38 transit teams would perform polio duties while 87 union council medical officers and 12 supervisors would supervise the campaign in which 938 lady health workers would also perform their duties.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Dr Jamshed, Dr Bisma, Kazim Jatoi and other officers of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.