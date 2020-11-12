Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the self-accountability system of Pakistan’s Armed Forces is commendable and 22 crore Pakistanis are proud of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Futile criticism has become a habit of political opponents. Those who spread chaos and despair will be disappointed.

He was talking to lawyers belonging to the minority community of the PTI government at the Governor’s House on Wednesday. The meeting discussed issues related to the provision of justice and issues being faced by the lawyers. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the job of political opponents is to target government policies and institutions at all times. Today all the intentions of the opposition have been exposed before the nation and the people are not with the opposition but with the government and all the conspiracies of the opposition against the government will fail completely.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is a clear policy of the PTI government that no one will be subjected to political revenge. All the cases against the opposition have nothing to do with the government. These cases have been plotted against each other by the PPP and PML(N) governments. Governor Punjab said that the opposition should give priority to national interests and not political and personal ones. He said that strengthening of all institutions is essential for the strengthening of Pakistan and the present government is pursuing a policy of strengthening institutions.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always made the impossible possible and the decision of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be in favour of PTI. The people are standing with the government’s narrative. Opponents will fail. The government is taking practical steps for the welfare of the weaker sections. Prosperous and stable Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the economic and diplomatic front, Pakistan has made its place in the world.