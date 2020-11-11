Share:

ISLAMABAD-Apple has officially unveiled its new lineup of Mac computers – the first to feature its in-house-designed M1 computer chip – at its virtual ‘One More Thing’ event. The tech giant claims M1 delivers twice the performance of other commercially available PC chips, transforming the new Macbook Air into the fastest computer Apple has ever produced.The chip features a unified memory architecture, integrated GPU, neural engine, and is the tech giant’s highest performing core to date. New versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini all featuring the new chip will go on sale next week, with Apple touting major performance upgrades in each of them. Apple says the new MacBook Air, which starts at £999 in the UK and $999 in the US, is three-and-a-half times faster than previously, but with increased efficiency that means it has the ‘longest battery ever’ for an Air, with up to 18 hours of video playback on offer. It features 15 hours of wireless web browsing, 18 hours of video playback and allows twice as long video conferencing than previous models - a key upgrade, as much of the world is still working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The computer is designed with a 13.3-inch display and starts with 16GB of memory, but users have the option to upgrade to 2TB of storage.