The leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia have reaffirmed plans to form close ties with the U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden to tackle issues including climate change and regional security.

Biden’s office in a statement said that all sides expressed their determination to strengthen bilateral ties as well as tackle global issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

US President-elect Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and working together on achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific.