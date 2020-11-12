Share:

In the latest development in the ongoing legal battle between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, over control of Britney’s career and finances, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny upheld Jamie’s conservatorship of his daughter at a hearing on Tuesday.

However, Penny said she would consider future petitions for Jamie’s suspension or removal as conservator. Penny also appointed financial company Bessemer Trust as co-conservator, at Britney’s request.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, said at Tuesday’s hearing. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Jamie was appointed Britney’s conservator in 2008 and has remained in that position for 12 years, even though conservatorships are usually temporary and only reserved for the “old, infirm and mentally disabled,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

While Jamie stepped down as conservator of Britney’s person in September 2019, he remained the conservator of her estate, despite the singer’s public wish to have him removed.