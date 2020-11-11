Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as the KSE-100 index closed at 41,197 points against 41,153 points on the last working day, with positive change of 44.27 points (0.11 per cent). A total 244,284,313 shares valuing Rs 8.648 billion were traded during the day against 355,986,126 shares of Rs 15.144 billion previous day. As many as 401 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gain and 247 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Bankislami Pak with a volume of 31,519,000 shares and price per share of Rs 9.79, TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 25,041,500 shares and price per share of Rs 54.39 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,423,000 and price per share of Rs 3.69. Island Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs92.64 per share, closing at Rs1327.94 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs77.58 per share, closing at Rs1131.