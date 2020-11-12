Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the citizens should follow corona SOPs as the number of patients is increasing due to violation of SOPs. In a statement, the CM said that the movement will be restrwicted through smart lockdown in affected areas. He said that nine corona patients have died; 502 confirmed cases have been reported and 11,388 were tested during the last 24 hours. “So far, 2,429 patients have died of corona in Punjab while the number of active patients has increased to 7,730. As many as 17, 008, 38 have been tested while 97,672 have been recovered out of a total of 10, 78, 31 patients”, the CM explained.