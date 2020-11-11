Share:

Islamabad-A contract signing ceremony was held between CCL Pharmaceuticals and StratHealth Pharma. CCL is a leading regional multinational pharmaceutical company with over 50 years of experience in the pursuit of health and wellbeing.With operations in over 16 countries across South Asia, South East Asia, Central Asia and Africa, offering a vast range of over 200 products in major therapeutic categories. Strathealth Pharma isan upcoming healthcare company based in UAE with an extensive range of Pharma and consumer healthcare products and a promising pipeline. The company offers a strong portfolio of personal care including women health and wound management besides having a nutraceuticals range. The acquisition of business by CCL will enhance its footprint to an attractive GCC region alongside strengthening its consumer and OTC portfolio.

The ceremony took place on 2nd November, 2020 and was attended by the Chairman of CCL, Mr. Kashif Sajjad Sheikh along with President International, Mr. Atif Idrees Siddiqui and CEO CCL Pakistan, Dr. Shahzad Khan while Strathealth was represented by its founder and Chairman, Dr. Tabassum Khan. The alliance between the two companies will offer a variety of treatment choices to healthcare professionals and consumers in GCC Market in line with CCL’s mission of enabling healthy, happy lives.