ISLAMABAD - To embrace and celebrate the love for Karachi and the spirit of Karachiites, Coca Cola Pakistan has launched its new advertising campaign, shining light on the city with an unbreakable spirit. An emotionally charged new anthem titled ‘Karachi is Love’ has been unveiled, highlighting the city of lights. The campaign features an original manifesto penned by Ali Hamza, sung by rapper Talha Younus of the Karachi duo ‘Young Stunners.’ The manifesto boasts lyrics that evoke emotions regarding this city’s irresistible charm and brings a gentle reminder of all the things it represents. The energy-filled music and heartening lyrics celebrate the spirit of the mini Pakistan, and its culture of productive activity that keeps the city brimming with life. The video takes viewers on a fast-paced visual ride around the city, visualizing the clashing, energetic, yet harmonious contrasts that represents the diversity and fusion of Karachi. With this anthem, Coca Cola has reveled in the love and pride of Karachi, celebrating the city that has given a home to millions. The holistic campaign has been launched on all major media platforms, and posters around the whole city inscribed with Coca Cola’s special message for Karachiites.