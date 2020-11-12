Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case regarding a clash outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on hearing of Maryam Nawaz.

ATC judge Arshad Hussain heard the plea of the PML-N leader and granted him bail against surety bonds of 0.5 million rupees after hearing arguments of defense and prosecution.

MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir was arrested by police on November 7 when authorities stopped his vehicle on Model Town Link Road and told him that the car was wanted by police in NAB office clash case.

On the arrest, Khawaja Imran said that he is not afraid of such tactics of government and claimed that PML-N rally on December 13 will be historic.

Earlier, a case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders and workers in Chohang police station on the request of NAB against the attack on its office.

Prominent PML-N leaders named in the case include Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Zubair, Javed Latif, Bilal Yasin, Imran Nazir and others