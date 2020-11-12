Share:

KARACHI-Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that the delay in the ongoing development works in the province would not be tolerated.

Chairing a high-level meeting held at his office, Najam said that unless there was a sense of responsibility among the officers and contractors to fulfill their responsibilities, timely completion of the development projects was not possible, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Technical Syed Muhammad Taha, Khalid Mahmood Sheikh from Public Private Partnership Programme and others.

The Sindh LG secretary was informed that the development works was taking place in different areas of the city as per his instructions.

Najam Ahmad Shah, while directing the participants, said that delay should be avoided in any public welfare project and timely completion of all development projects was the goal of the Sindh local government department.

The secretary LG Sindh specifically directed the officials concerned to prepare and submit the final report after completing all the necessary procedures and get themselves prepared before the next meeting to take decisions about future line of action.