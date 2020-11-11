Share:

It is very rare for an institution to clean up its own house after reports of unscrupulous practices surface. But this is exactly what we witnessed under three weeks after Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa ordered an enquiry into the Karachi incident following the PDM jalsa in the city. The inquiry has led to the suspension of those responsible in both Rangers and ISI. In a country where reports of investigations much like this one are never acted upon, and often only feature in political narratives, the armed forces have proved that they stand above others in Pakistan.

Beyond the quick action, this reflects the professionalism and the commitment of duty of the armed forces. A few individuals did not respect this sacred principle of respecting the institution they are from, and the investigative committee made sure that punitive action was taken. This is what should be the main takeaway from this whole episode. Anyone looking to politicise this or questioning the inquiry should remember that quick action of this sort is unprecedented across the board in Pakistan; the armed forces are the only institution to have taken some of their own to task over flouting the rules.

The fact that after the inquiry, the committee made an example out of those responsible through suspension sets a very positive precedent. The army and other fighting institutions rely on the chain of command, and anyone seen to be breaking this must suffer the consequences. Prompt action allows for a lesson to be put in place for all others that might have believed going against orders is acceptable. Opposition parties have gotten the result they wanted; they must now move past this exercise. The provincial government in Sindh and its police force can rest easy; their authority and autonomy over running the affairs in Sindh remains paramount.