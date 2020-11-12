Share:

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) in-collaboration with Rescue 1122, Wednesday conducted fire fighting training at MEPCO headquarters. The fire extinguishing training was imparted to 50 employees of various sections of Mepco on the first day. Rescue 1122 officials while imparting training said that purpose of training was safety of precious lives and installations in case of emergency. Deputy Director Security Mepco, Sohail Abbas said that fire fighting training was given to mepco staff.