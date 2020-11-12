Share:

Khyber - To enhance livestock productivity, the livestock and dairy development department of the merged areas, under AIP project, on Wednesday gave away goats/sheep to 156 deserving people in Jamrud.

In this connection a simple ceremony was arranged in livestock office, Jamrud, disitrct Khyber. The ceremony was attended besides others by MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Amir Muhammad Khan, Assistant Director Livestock Khyber Waheedullah and representative of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Haji Hamidullah Afridi.

Speaking on the occasion Shafiq Sher Afridi, Amir Muhammad Khan and others said that above the politics, it was a positive initiative taken by the incumbent government of PTI to facilitate the poor segment of the tribal society. “It will not only improves livestock productivity in the area but will also prosper the needy and poor families,” they remarked.