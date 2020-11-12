Share:

Rawalpindi-A government run educational institute in Gujar Khan has been sealed after the emergence of three COVID-19 cases, informed sources on Wednesday.

Similarly, some 81 coronavirus patients landed in teaching hospital in Rawalpindi, they said.

According to sources, the district government has sealed Government Girls High School Mandra till further orders after two female students and a peon were tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctors, on directions of district health department, have collected the samples of other teaching staff, students and peons and sent for serology.

Sources also added the three coronavirus positive patients have been put in quarantine in their houses. While the patients are being medicated by the health teams, they said.

They added the district government had also sealed two Government Girls High Schools in Gujar Khan district after detecting COVID-19 cases.

So far, Coronavirus targeted a total of 379 people including four doctors of THQ Hospital and other paramedics in Gujar Khan district. Some 50 people had died so far because of Coronavirus in Gujar Khan, informed sources.

Sources said that contact tracing is currently underway to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, 81 news cases of Coronavirus have been detected in Rawalpindi district, said sources. The patients have been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment.