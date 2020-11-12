Share:

Ministry of National Health Services says the government has developed a COVID-19 vaccine strategy in response to global best practices.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, under this strategy the government has prioritized the groups most likely to be the initial recipients of a potential vaccine.

It said an expert committee on COVID-19 vaccine has been working on technical oversight and review of safety and efficacy data coming in from trials.

The Prime Minister has shown special interest in ensuring quality vaccine at the earliest for Pakistani population and the government has, in principle, approved specific funding to obtain an effective vaccine.