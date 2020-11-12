Share:

MULTAN - District administration evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure abundant availability of flour in markets as 43 monitoring officers were deputed at different flour mills to keep complete record of flour supply. The monitoring officers were deputed following instruction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan was serving as focal person. The officers would inspect wheat quota, issued to flour mills by Food Department. Similarly, they would also keep checking supply of flour. The step was taken after complaints of misappropriation in record. The mills, found guilty would be sealed, said official sources.

Similarly, the wheat quota would also be cancelled. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyub remarked that 20kg bag was being sold against Rs 840 in Sahulat Bazaars. However,in other general markets, its price was Rs 860, he noted. As many as 76 mobile sales points were also introduced to facilitate the citizen. Similarly, the flour was also available at Utility Stores Corporation. The flour mills via dealers were also supplying flour at nominated shops, he concluded.

Five factories, three tyre burning

plants sealed over pollution

Environment department on Wednesday sealed five factories and three tyre burning plants which were causing smog at industrial estate area. A report regarding steps to prevent smog was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak. The teams also sealed one battery unit and got lodged cases against 74 industrial units involved in spreading smoke. Similarly, Agriculture department also got lodged 12 cases over burning wastage of crops. It was also said in the report that 24 cases were also registered against traditional brick kilns owners and all traditional brick kilns have been closed across the district. The Multan waste management company is also imposing fines over burning waste. Secretary RTA and city traffic police is also conducting raids against smoke emitting vehicles.

Commissioner orders upgaradation

of Muncipal library

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed upgaradation of Muncipal library. He also ordered recruitment on vacant librarian post as early as possible. The metropolitan corporation was given task for Muncipal library upgaradation estimate. Commissioner expressed these views during surprise visit to Muncipal library over public complaints here on Wednesday.

He said that books were national asset and it was dire need to devise a system for their safety.

He said that such reading centers were guarantee to peace in the society.

Commissioner also paid visit to Bagh Langarkhana library.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khawani and Chief Officer Metropolitan corporation Shahid Iqbal were also present.

MD USC for enhancing supply of essential items to consumers

Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Omar Lodhi on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure enhanced supply of essential items including wheat flour, sugar, Ghee and rice to the consumers to benefit a larger segment of population.

Presiding over a meeting at USC Multan zonal office, the MD also sought proposals from officials for expanding the USC stores network in South Punjab by opening new USC outlets.

Zonal manager Shahzad Khan, regional manager Chaudhry Sajjad, and other regional managers gave a detailed briefing to the MD on their performance.

Lodhi expressed satisfaction over availability of essential subsidized items including wheat flour (Atta), sugar, Ghee and rice but stressed on improving supplies so that a larger number of people hit by price hike in the open market could benefit from the relief provided by the PTI government.

MD also ordered strict observance of SOPs for prevention of COVID-19 and added that more facilities should be made available for the people at the USC stores.

ZM Shahzad Khan said that essential items were available at all USC stores in South Punjab with no hindrance in supplies to consumers. He added that total 530 USC stores, super markets, and mini markets were operational in Multan zone in addition to USC mobile vans.

Shahzad said that five USC mobile vans were operating in Multan city making the access of people to the subsidized essential items easy.

Later, MD Omar Lodhi visited a USC store in garden town and directed ZM and RMs to monitor stores on a daily basis.