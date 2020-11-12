Share:

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said yet another great news for our Overseas Pakistanis and those Pakistanis who have declared assets abroad with Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

In a press release issued by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Central Media department, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching Naya Pakistan Certificates by State Bank today, adding that upto 7% return in USD and 11% in PKR. ISLAMIC Certificates (SHARIAH compliant) are available.

He said that flexible tenures starting from 3 months to 5 years. “Early encashment is allowed. For NRPs, No tax filing is required” adding that only 10% withholding tax on profits. He said that Naya Pakistan Certificates are fully repatriable, adding “no approvals required for remitting funds abroad”.