LAHORE - The National Institute of Health (NIH) will extend cooperation to the Institute of Public Health (IPH) in expanding diagnostic as well as research and training facilitates in the institute. The IPH will be declared a provincial wing of the NIH for testing and other purposes for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be inked between the institutions soon.

It was announced in a meeting held at the IPH between Chief Executive National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad Major General Dr Aamir Ikram and Chairman Board of Management IPH, Lieutenant General (retired), Khalid Maqbool here at the IPH.

Khalid Maqbool stressed the need of close linkage between the two institutions and collaboration for effective disease control efforts and to start working on vaccines preparation project.

The chief executive NIH said that the NIH was ready to extend all technical assistance to provide Antimicrobial Resistance and other diagnostic facilities at the IPH.

He informed that the NIH had done great services to the nation during COVID-19 epidemic and vowed that both institutions would work together to launch vaccines project.

Dean IPH Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed the visiting guests that the IPH was collaborating with various universities, including the UVAS, LUMS and VU, in the public health sector programmes, research , education and training/ capacity building of the faculties and the students.

She disclosed that the Punjab Health Department had granted permission to start lab tests of influenza and for this purpose Services Hospital , Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Infection Diseases Control Hospital, Lahore had been attached with the IPH.

The CEO NIH reviewed the diagnostic lab and other facilitate in the institute.