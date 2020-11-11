Share:

ISLAMABAD-Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and seven leading public sector universities signed establishment of Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs) at their respective campuses. Mr. Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, Chairman, IPO-Pakistan was the chief guest of the ceremony, while Mr. Meesaq Arif, Executive Director signed on behalf of IPO and Dr. Zain-ul-Abdin, Director General, Research & Evaluation signed on behalf of HEC. Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed, HI (M), Vice Chancellor, Air University; Rear Admiral Nasir Mehmood, HI (M) (Retd), Pro-Rector, Bahria University; Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, International Islamic University; Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University and representatives from Fatima Jinnah Women University, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University and Quaid-e-Azam University signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. Chairman, IPO, Mr Mujeeb Ahmed Khan while addressing the ceremony highlighted significance of Patent information for researchers and businesses etc.

He reinforced the commitment of IPO-Pakistan to strengthen IP management in universities and R&D institutes by establishing TISCs. DG HEC, Dr. Zain-ul-Abdin reinforced their commitment to extend TISC network in all universities throughout the country. It is pertinent to mention that with the inclusion of seven universities, the number of TISC centers has reached 45 which include leading universities, R&D institutes and chambers.