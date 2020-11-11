Share:

ISLAMABAD-IPPA (International Pakistan Prestige Awards), the biggest independent, star-studded Pakistani event taking place internationally, is all set for its fourth outing, this time in Istanbul, after two successful stints in the UK and one in Norway. The awards ceremony will be held at Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel and Conference Centre, on December 26, 2020. The first IPPA happened in 2017, celebrating 70 years of Pakistan, and since then there has been no looking back. With our media and showbiz industry supporting the Awards in great numbers in the past, this year too it is expected that many top celebrities will be representing Pakistan and presenting a soft image of our country to the rest of the world by promoting Pakistani cinema, television, fashion and music, especially at a time when economic activity is at an all-time low, and international events all cancelled or postponed. The two organizers of IPPA, Ali Malik and Mukhtar Ahmad sounded very jubilant and positive when announcing the event.