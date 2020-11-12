Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday participated in the conference on COVID-19 response. The vice-ministerial level conference was chaired by Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui. Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka participated in the conference. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood while delivering remarks at the video-conference said Pakistan had been resolutely and successfully confronting COVID-19 and taking all possible measures to strengthen the existing health system. The foreign secretary underscored that the Director General had acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 underlining that Pakistan was one of the countries to learn from. The Foreign Secretary emphasized that following its success thus far in controlling the virus, Pakistan was taking a host of additional public health, economic and poverty alleviation measures to effectively contain the pandemic. He noted that despite COVID-19, Pakistan’s economy had shown signs of recovery and resilience with several key economic indicators being very promising. The Foreign Secretary also hoped that post COVID-19, Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would become the hub of trade and economic activity for the region. The Foreign Secretary reiterated that COVID-19 vaccine, as and when developed, must be declared a “global pubic good” and made available on an equitable basis. He underlined that Pakistan and China’s collaboration in the Phase-III clinical trials of Chinese vaccine in Pakistan was progressing well. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to support the idea of ‘Health Silk Road’ to deepen cooperation in the health sector.